How Is Second Sight Medical Products Inc.(NASDAQ: EYES) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) has a beta value of 3.35 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.36M, closed the recent trade at $3.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -5.12% during that session. The EYES stock price is -517.28% off its 52-week high price of $20.00 and 77.78% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

Sporting -5.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the EYES stock price touched $3.24 or saw a rise of 10.0%. Year-to-date, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares have moved 82.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) have changed -7.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -208.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -208.64% from the levels at last check today.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.34% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.60% over the past 5 years.

EYES Dividends

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.15% with a share float percentage of 24.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Second Sight Medical Products Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $8.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP held 2.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.92 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.61 million and represent 2.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $3.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $1.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.