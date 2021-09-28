Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.09M, closed the last trade at $5.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.92% during that session. The GROY stock price is -32.09% off its 52-week high price of $7.08 and 36.75% above the 52-week low of $3.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 630.38K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) trade information

Sporting -0.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the GROY stock price touched $5.36 or saw a rise of 5.13%. Year-to-date, Gold Royalty Corp. shares have moved 49.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) have changed 16.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.75 while the price target rests at a high of $7.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.59% from current levels.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.11% over the past 6 months, compared to 6.00% for the industry.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.39% with a share float percentage of 3.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Royalty Corp. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company.