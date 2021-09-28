Does UiPath Inc. (PATH)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) has seen 3.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.55B, closed the recent trade at $51.95 per share which meant it lost -$2.51 on the day or -4.61% during that session. The PATH stock price is -73.24% off its 52-week high price of $90.00 and 1.81% above the 52-week low of $51.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UiPath Inc. (PATH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Sporting -4.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the PATH stock price touched $51.95 or saw a rise of 4.92%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc. shares have moved -21.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) have changed -14.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $71.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $86.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -65.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.0% from the levels at last check today.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $208.06 million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $279.78 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2022.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.07% with a share float percentage of 34.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UiPath Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF with over 3.65 million shares worth more than $291.07 million. As of May 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held 0.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, with the holding of over 1.04 million shares as of May 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.25 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.