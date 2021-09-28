Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) Shares Gain $0.27 After Investor Confidence Raised

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.32M, closed the last trade at $2.72 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 11.02% during that session. The BRN stock price is -156.99% off its 52-week high price of $6.99 and 72.43% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 460.22K shares.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) trade information

Sporting 11.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the BRN stock price touched $2.72 or saw a rise of 9.03%. Year-to-date, Barnwell Industries Inc. shares have moved 114.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) have changed 23.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.81% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.00% over the past 5 years.

BRN Dividends

Barnwell Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.44% with a share float percentage of 23.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barnwell Industries Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.72 million shares worth more than $2.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 8.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 68867.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 62082.0 shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 60000.0 shares of worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.