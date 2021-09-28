Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Expected To Rise 33.51% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has seen 16.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.48B, closed the recent trade at $3.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.39% during that session. The BBD stock price is -43.93% off its 52-week high price of $5.57 and 24.55% above the 52-week low of $2.92. The 3-month trading volume is 27.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Sporting -0.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the BBD stock price touched $3.87 or saw a rise of 2.52%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have moved -16.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) have changed -11.14%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.51% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.16 while the price target rests at a high of $6.51. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.33% from the levels at last check today.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.43%, compared to 30.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.79 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.48 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.88 billion and $4.92 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.80% for the current quarter and 11.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 30.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.60%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 1.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.51% with a share float percentage of 18.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. having a total of 381 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ABRDN PLC with over 91.57 million shares worth more than $469.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, ABRDN PLC held 1.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 74.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $382.37 million and represent 1.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fd. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 34.53 million shares of worth $150.21 million while later fund manager owns 18.57 million shares of worth $80.79 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.