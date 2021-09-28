AerSale Corporation (ASLEW): What Is Good About Stock?

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLEW) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $6.27 per share which meant it gained $1.95 on the day or 45.14% during that session. The ASLEW stock price is 30.14% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 96.33% above the 52-week low of $0.23. The 3-month trading volume is 40.31K shares.

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLEW) trade information

Sporting 45.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the ASLEW stock price touched $6.27 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, AerSale Corporation shares have moved 237.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 74.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLEW) have changed 85.50%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -155.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -155.18% from current levels.

AerSale Corporation (ASLEW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 166.82% over the past 6 months.

ASLEW Dividends

AerSale Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLEW)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $1.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Walleye Capital LLC held 2.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Balyasny Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.57 million and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.