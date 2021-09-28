ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.91B, closed the last trade at $19.72 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 1.70% during that session. The ACVA stock price is -91.53% off its 52-week high price of $37.77 and 9.48% above the 52-week low of $17.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 979.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Sporting 1.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 09/27/21 when the ACVA stock price touched $19.72 or saw a rise of 0.65%. Year-to-date, ACV Auctions Inc. shares have moved -36.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) have changed 3.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -118.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.63% from current levels.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -39.06% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.10% for the industry.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86.55 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $85.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 46.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.80%.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 128.94% with a share float percentage of 144.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ACV Auctions Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Durable Capital Partners LP with over 2.44 million shares worth more than $84.38 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Durable Capital Partners LP held 12.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.2 million and represent 10.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.83% shares in the company for having 0.73 million shares of worth $24.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $23.8 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.61% of company’s outstanding stock.