Why Should You Add SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) To Your Portfolio?

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has seen 8.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.62B, closed the recent trade at $17.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -2.32% during that session. The SOFI stock price is -64.02% off its 52-week high price of $28.26 and 41.38% above the 52-week low of $10.10. The 3-month trading volume is 22.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Sporting -2.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the SOFI stock price touched $17.23 or saw a rise of 3.15%. Year-to-date, SoFi Technologies Inc. shares have moved 41.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have changed 18.79%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.50 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -74.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.24% from the levels at last check today.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.16% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.00% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $255.63 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $282.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.45% with a share float percentage of 34.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SoFi Technologies Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 117.8 million shares worth more than $2.26 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Softbank Group Corporation held 14.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 40.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $772.46 million and represent 5.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Global Advantage Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.50% shares in the company for having 3.96 million shares of worth $75.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.92 million shares of worth $36.86 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.