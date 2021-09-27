Why Should Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Be In Your Portfolio?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 4.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.83B, closed the recent trade at $9.36 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 4.58% during that session. The TEVA stock price is -42.09% off its 52-week high price of $13.30 and 11.97% above the 52-week low of $8.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Sporting 4.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the TEVA stock price touched $9.36 or saw a fall of -1.08%. Year-to-date, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares have moved -7.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have changed -6.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -49.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.84% from the levels at last check today.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.56%, compared to 7.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.10% and 7.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.10%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.03 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.98 billion and $4.45 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.30% for the current quarter and -3.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -297.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.80%.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.24% with a share float percentage of 52.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited having a total of 638 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 128.69 million shares worth more than $1.49 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 53.02 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $611.86 million and represent 4.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.14% shares in the company for having 56.13 million shares of worth $541.7 million while later fund manager owns 49.37 million shares of worth $569.74 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.52% of company’s outstanding stock.