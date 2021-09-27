What Is So Great About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM)?

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRM) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.67M, closed the last trade at $11.35 per share which meant it lost -$1.45 on the day or -11.33% during that session. The MRM stock price is -74.45% off its 52-week high price of $19.80 and 51.89% above the 52-week low of $5.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 810.14K shares.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRM) trade information

Sporting -11.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the MRM stock price touched $11.35 or saw a rise of 38.48%. Year-to-date, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. shares have moved -21.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRM) have changed 82.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 10580.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (MRM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.93% over the past 6 months.

MRM Dividends

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.01% with a share float percentage of 3.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. with over 68500.0 shares worth more than $0.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. held 1.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 19626.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.22 million and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.