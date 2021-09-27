Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Lower

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) has seen 5.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $371.29M, closed the last trade at $3.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -4.58% during that session. The GOED stock price is -433.03% off its 52-week high price of $17.75 and 46.85% above the 52-week low of $1.77. The 3-month trading volume is 5.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) trade information

Sporting -4.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the GOED stock price touched $3.33 or saw a rise of 6.72%. Year-to-date, 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares have moved -60.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED) have changed 31.62%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -260.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -260.36% from current levels.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.35% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $146 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $170 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

GOED Dividends

1847 Goedeker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX:GOED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.26% with a share float percentage of 39.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1847 Goedeker Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kanen Wealth Management LLC with over 4.79 million shares worth more than $18.45 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Kanen Wealth Management LLC held 4.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, with the holding of over 3.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.32 million and represent 3.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 1.34 million shares of worth $5.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $1.75 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.