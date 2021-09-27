U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) Shares Gain $0.28 After Investor Confidence Raised

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.81M, closed the recent trade at $4.99 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 5.94% during that session. The USEG stock price is -272.14% off its 52-week high price of $18.57 and 38.68% above the 52-week low of $3.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 million shares.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Sporting 5.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the USEG stock price touched $4.99 or saw a rise of 10.57%. Year-to-date, U.S. Energy Corp. shares have moved 27.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) have changed 22.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $39.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -681.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -681.56% from the levels at last check today.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.28% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 51.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -473.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

USEG Dividends

U.S. Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.23% with a share float percentage of 12.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Energy Corp. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44160.0 shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 24441.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 32060.0 shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 7677.0 shares of worth $33625.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.