TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Must Gain 73.64% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of 0.05 and has seen 10.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.10B, closed the last trade at $4.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -5.83% during that session. The TAL stock price is -1912.39% off its 52-week high price of $90.96 and 10.84% above the 52-week low of $4.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TAL Education Group (TAL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Sporting -5.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the TAL stock price touched $4.52 or saw a rise of 9.96%. Year-to-date, TAL Education Group shares have moved -93.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have changed -12.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.60 while the price target rests at a high of $89.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1869.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.35% from current levels.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TAL Education Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -91.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 185.71%, compared to 16.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 87.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.31 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.10% over the past 5 years.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is expected to release its next earnings report between October 20 and October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.59% with a share float percentage of 88.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAL Education Group having a total of 559 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 64.46 million shares worth more than $1.63 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 14.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 37.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $946.42 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 15.27 million shares of worth $610.46 million while later fund manager owns 6.01 million shares of worth $342.01 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.