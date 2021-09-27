Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) Shares Have Declined -2.42% Year To Date

Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.08M, closed the recent trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.56% during that session. The XPL stock price is -119.3% off its 52-week high price of $1.25 and 35.09% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 364.59K shares.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL) trade information

Sporting 4.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the XPL stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 3.06%. Year-to-date, Solitario Zinc Corp. shares have moved -2.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL) have changed 2.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.90 while the price target rests at a high of $0.90. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -57.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.89% from the levels at last check today.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Solitario Zinc Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.67%, compared to 21.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.70% over the past 5 years.

XPL Dividends

Solitario Zinc Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.98% with a share float percentage of 10.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solitario Zinc Corp. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.33 million shares worth more than $0.89 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.65 million and represent 1.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Jacob Discovery Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $0.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.79 million shares of worth $0.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.