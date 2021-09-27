Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 7.14% Stock Price Incline

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $120.19M, closed the last trade at $2.40 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 7.14% during that session. The RCAT stock price is -222.92% off its 52-week high price of $7.75 and 77.5% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Sporting 7.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the RCAT stock price touched $2.40 or saw a rise of 6.61%. Year-to-date, Red Cat Holdings Inc. shares have moved -20.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) have changed -12.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 15010.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -233.33% from current levels.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.89% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 227.60%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.00% over the past 5 years.

RCAT Dividends

Red Cat Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 66.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.56% with a share float percentage of 4.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Red Cat Holdings Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.