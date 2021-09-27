NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.30M, closed the last trade at $5.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -3.05% during that session. The NNVC stock price is -71.46% off its 52-week high price of $8.71 and 43.9% above the 52-week low of $2.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) trade information

Sporting -3.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the NNVC stock price touched $5.08 or saw a rise of 35.37%. Year-to-date, NanoViricides Inc. shares have moved 77.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC) have changed 29.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.43.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 3.04% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.20% over the past 5 years.

NNVC Dividends

NanoViricides Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX:NNVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.60% with a share float percentage of 9.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NanoViricides Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $1.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 million and represent 1.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.