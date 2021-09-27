NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) Forecast To Gain 81.14% To Hit Consensus Price Target

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) has a beta value of 0.10 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.70M, closed the last trade at $1.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.88% during that session. The NAOV stock price is -111.62% off its 52-week high price of $4.19 and 72.73% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) trade information

Sporting -3.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the NAOV stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, NanoVibronix Inc. shares have moved 159.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) have changed -35.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.50 while the price target rests at a high of $10.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -430.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -430.3% from current levels.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 98.00% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 98.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $150k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.00% over the past 5 years.

NAOV Dividends

NanoVibronix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.58% with a share float percentage of 7.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NanoVibronix Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.31 million shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amtrust Financial Services, Inc., with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.80% shares in the company for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $94649.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.