JanOne Inc. (JAN) Is Up 6.55%, As Bears Mark A Gain

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.80M, closed the last trade at $6.99 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 6.55% during that session. The JAN stock price is -355.36% off its 52-week high price of $31.83 and 50.07% above the 52-week low of $3.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 173.62K shares.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Sporting 6.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the JAN stock price touched $6.99 or saw a rise of 13.81%. Year-to-date, JanOne Inc. shares have moved 42.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) have changed 7.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -186.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -186.12% from current levels.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -11.18% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.50% over the past 5 years.

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.21% with a share float percentage of 24.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JanOne Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 31969.0 shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 1.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 23803.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 23803.0 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 582.0 shares of worth $4900.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.