Investors In Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Will Start Making Money Again

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 6.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.87B, closed the recent trade at $11.69 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.73% during that session. The ERIC stock price is -30.97% off its 52-week high price of $15.31 and 11.89% above the 52-week low of $10.30. The 3-month trading volume is 4.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.19.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Sporting 0.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the ERIC stock price touched $11.69 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares have moved -2.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have changed -1.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.95 while the price target rests at a high of $20.14. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -72.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.33% from the levels at last check today.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.50%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.8 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.41 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 682.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.98%.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.94% with a share float percentage of 9.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) having a total of 442 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 107.26 million shares worth more than $1.35 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Primecap Management Company held 3.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 24.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $311.55 million and represent 0.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.06% shares in the company for having 63.31 million shares of worth $796.43 million while later fund manager owns 10.58 million shares of worth $133.05 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.