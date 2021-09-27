Investor Confidence Shakens After Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) Share Prices Gain $4.96

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) has seen 6.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.36M, closed the recent trade at $23.92 per share which meant it gained $4.96 on the day or 26.18% during that session. The APOP stock price is -48.49% off its 52-week high price of $35.52 and 72.41% above the 52-week low of $6.60. The 3-month trading volume is 481.22K shares.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

Sporting 26.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the APOP stock price touched $23.92 or saw a rise of 19.73%. Year-to-date, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares have moved 119.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) have changed 12.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -99.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 49.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.83% from the levels at last check today.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 17.91% over the past 6 months.

APOP Dividends

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.08% with a share float percentage of 15.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company.