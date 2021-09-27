Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) Share Prices Gained By $0.57

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.10B, closed the recent trade at $9.30 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 6.53% during that session. The GEL stock price is -37.42% off its 52-week high price of $12.78 and 59.35% above the 52-week low of $3.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 715.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

Sporting 6.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the GEL stock price touched $9.30 or saw a rise of 0.21%. Year-to-date, Genesis Energy L.P. shares have moved 40.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have changed 2.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -34.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.53% from the levels at last check today.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genesis Energy L.P. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.81%, compared to -6.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 117.90% and 120.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $411.73 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $429.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $443.12 million and $453.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.10% for the current quarter and -5.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 80.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.10%.

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 6.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.46%.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.62% with a share float percentage of 76.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genesis Energy L.P. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 14.66 million shares worth more than $136.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 11.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 14.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.96 million and represent 11.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 11.03% shares in the company for having 13.51 million shares of worth $106.62 million while later fund manager owns 7.95 million shares of worth $62.69 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.48% of company’s outstanding stock.