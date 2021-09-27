Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.16M, closed the last trade at $8.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -6.86% during that session. The INDP stock price is -317.23% off its 52-week high price of $36.80 and 22.45% above the 52-week low of $6.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.56 million shares.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) trade information

Sporting -6.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the INDP stock price touched $8.82 or saw a rise of 8.7%. Year-to-date, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -36.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) have changed -10.91%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $52.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -489.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -489.57% from current levels.

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 173.28%, compared to 18.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.00% over the past 5 years.

INDP Dividends

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.