How Is The ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) has a beta value of 0.30 and has seen 76.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.99M, closed the last trade at $5.45 per share which meant it gained $2.0 on the day or 57.97% during that session. The ZIVO stock price is -164.22% off its 52-week high price of $14.40 and 50.09% above the 52-week low of $2.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) trade information

Sporting 57.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the ZIVO stock price touched $5.45 or saw a rise of 31.01%. Year-to-date, ZIVO Bioscience Inc. shares have moved -54.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 94.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) have changed 67.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.16% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.70% over the past 5 years.

ZIVO Dividends

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.44% with a share float percentage of 0.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIVO Bioscience Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC with over 31636.0 shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 6688.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31701.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.