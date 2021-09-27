How Is The Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $237.88M, closed the recent trade at $2.82 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.17% during that session. The TUEM stock price is -77.66% off its 52-week high price of $5.01 and 64.54% above the 52-week low of $1.00. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) trade information

Sporting 2.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the TUEM stock price touched $2.82 or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, Tuesday Morning Corporation shares have moved 45.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) have changed -31.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -112.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -112.77% from the levels at last check today.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tuesday Morning Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.81%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $183.62 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $246.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $153.34 million and $198.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.70% for the current quarter and 24.10% for the next.

TUEM Dividends

Tuesday Morning Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.34% with a share float percentage of 87.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuesday Morning Corporation having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Osmium Partners, LLC with over 22.34 million shares worth more than $100.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Osmium Partners, LLC held 25.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tensile Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 20.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.71 million and represent 23.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 1.3 million shares of worth $5.85 million while later fund manager owns 0.8 million shares of worth $3.6 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.