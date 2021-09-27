How Is The Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 3.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $982.98M, closed the last trade at $26.15 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 2.95% during that session. The GREE stock price is -129.45% off its 52-week high price of $60.00 and 93.8% above the 52-week low of $1.62. The 3-month trading volume is 18.89 million shares.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Sporting 2.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the GREE stock price touched $26.15 or saw a rise of 31.53%. Year-to-date, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares have moved 1088.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -34.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) have changed 87.32%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.09, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.09 while the price target rests at a high of $26.09. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 0.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.23% from current levels.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 447.07% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.94% with a share float percentage of 15.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company.