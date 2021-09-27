How Is Elite Education Group International Limited.(NASDAQ: EEIQ) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.10M, closed the last trade at $9.00 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 11.80% during that session. The EEIQ stock price is -291.11% off its 52-week high price of $35.20 and 67.67% above the 52-week low of $2.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 952.32K shares.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) trade information

Sporting 11.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the EEIQ stock price touched $9.00 or saw a rise of 1.96%. Year-to-date, Elite Education Group International Limited shares have moved 125.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) have changed 176.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 27100.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.94% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.51 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021.

EEIQ Dividends

Elite Education Group International Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.59% with a share float percentage of 3.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elite Education Group International Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 45475.0 shares worth more than $0.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 4375.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54687.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.