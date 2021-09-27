Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Matterport Inc. (MTTR)

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.62B, closed the last trade at $22.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.96 on the day or -4.13% during that session. The MTTR stock price is -25.73% off its 52-week high price of $28.00 and 53.08% above the 52-week low of $10.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Matterport Inc. (MTTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Sporting -4.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the MTTR stock price touched $22.27 or saw a rise of 7.09%. Year-to-date, Matterport Inc. shares have moved 106.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) have changed 50.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.19% from current levels.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 58.28% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.00% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.1 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.93% with a share float percentage of 16.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matterport Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company.