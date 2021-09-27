Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Kraton Corporation (KRA)

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 8.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34B, closed the recent trade at $44.94 per share which meant it gained $3.42 on the day or 8.24% during that session. The KRA stock price is -2.09% off its 52-week high price of $45.88 and 64.69% above the 52-week low of $15.87. The 3-month trading volume is 335.06K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kraton Corporation (KRA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) trade information

Sporting 8.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the KRA stock price touched $44.94 or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, Kraton Corporation shares have moved 49.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) have changed -1.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -33.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.34% from the levels at last check today.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kraton Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.62%, compared to 28.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.20% and 195.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $459.1 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $434.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $373.44 million and $406.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.90% for the current quarter and 6.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.74% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -543.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.00%.

KRA Dividends

Kraton Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.44% with a share float percentage of 100.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kraton Corporation having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.04 million shares worth more than $162.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 15.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.05 million and represent 10.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.68% shares in the company for having 2.15 million shares of worth $90.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $30.9 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.