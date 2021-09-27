Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) Must Gain 97.09% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.40M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.61% during that session. The FEDU stock price is -230.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.64 and 33.75% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 520.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) trade information

Sporting -3.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the FEDU stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares have moved -25.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) have changed 23.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.46 while the price target rests at a high of $27.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3332.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3332.5% from current levels.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.56% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.30% over the past 5 years.

FEDU Dividends

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 18 and August 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 11.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.45% with a share float percentage of 4.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schroder Investment Management Group with over 1.81 million shares worth more than $2.84 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Schroder Investment Management Group held 3.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.21 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.