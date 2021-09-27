Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Shares Lost -$0.2 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 2.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.36M, closed the last trade at $4.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -4.26% during that session. The ENSC stock price is -434.3% off its 52-week high price of $23.99 and 37.64% above the 52-week low of $2.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.80 million shares.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Sporting -4.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the ENSC stock price touched $4.49 or saw a rise of 19.39%. Year-to-date, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -63.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 52.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) have changed 39.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 4740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.01% over the past 6 months.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.53% with a share float percentage of 32.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company.