Does Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $373.31M, closed the last trade at $7.60 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 14.29% during that session. The MTEM stock price is -99.87% off its 52-week high price of $15.19 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $5.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 249.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) trade information

Sporting 14.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the MTEM stock price touched $7.60 or saw a rise of 3.18%. Year-to-date, Molecular Templates Inc. shares have moved -19.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) have changed 16.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -136.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.26% from current levels.

Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Molecular Templates Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.27%, compared to 18.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.10% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 117.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.13 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -19.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.30%.

MTEM Dividends

Molecular Templates Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.92% with a share float percentage of 112.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molecular Templates Inc. having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 9.63 million shares worth more than $75.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Bellevue Group AG held 17.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 2.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.34 million and represent 5.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 1.1 million shares of worth $13.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.85 million shares of worth $6.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.