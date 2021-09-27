dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE: DMYI) Must Gain 29.33% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) has seen 5.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $375.39M, closed the recent trade at $12.72 per share which meant it gained $1.42 on the day or 12.52% during that session. The DMYI stock price is -20.99% off its 52-week high price of $15.39 and 22.33% above the 52-week low of $9.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 833.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) trade information

Sporting 12.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the DMYI stock price touched $12.72 or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, dMY Technology Group Inc. III shares have moved 4.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) have changed 13.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -57.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.79% from the levels at last check today.

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.41% over the past 6 months.

DMYI Dividends

dMY Technology Group Inc. III is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.92% with a share float percentage of 11.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with dMY Technology Group Inc. III having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $3.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 1.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Simplex Trading, LLC, with the holding of over 19629.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.21 million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.