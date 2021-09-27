Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -2.14%

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.01M, closed the last trade at $2.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.14% during that session. The DBGI stock price is -220.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.80 and 15.64% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.80 million shares.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Sporting -2.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the DBGI stock price touched $2.75 or saw a rise of 11.0%. Year-to-date, Digital Brands Group Inc. shares have moved -19.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) have changed -4.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.40% with a share float percentage of 23.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Brands Group Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 89647.0 shares worth more than $0.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 63766.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.37 million and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.