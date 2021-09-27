DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)’s 9.16% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.79M, closed the recent trade at $4.28 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 9.16% during that session. The DMAC stock price is -154.21% off its 52-week high price of $10.88 and 29.91% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 343.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) trade information

Sporting 9.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the DMAC stock price touched $4.28 or saw a rise of 11.2%. Year-to-date, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -61.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have changed 1.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -647.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -157.01% from the levels at last check today.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.26%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.60% and -30.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 11.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

DMAC Dividends

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.94% with a share float percentage of 37.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with over 0.95 million shares worth more than $9.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC held 5.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Corriente Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 0.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.18 million and represent 4.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 0.59 million shares of worth $5.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $1.56 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.