Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 3.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $298.18M, closed the last trade at $6.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -3.27% during that session. The CRVS stock price is -40.29% off its 52-week high price of $9.54 and 72.65% above the 52-week low of $1.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Sporting -3.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the CRVS stock price touched $6.80 or saw a rise of 28.72%. Year-to-date, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 91.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) have changed 206.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.13, which means that the shares’ value could drop -32.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 11.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.53% from current levels.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 121.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.20% and -123.90% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.30% over the past 5 years.

CRVS Dividends

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.39% with a share float percentage of 73.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 8.05 million shares worth more than $24.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 21.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 3.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.09 million and represent 8.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $1.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.73 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.