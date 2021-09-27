Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 2.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $313.90M, closed the last trade at $2.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.79% during that session. The CTXR stock price is -118.18% off its 52-week high price of $4.56 and 58.37% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Sporting -2.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the CTXR stock price touched $2.09 or saw a rise of 5.0%. Year-to-date, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 104.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) have changed 3.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -378.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -378.47% from current levels.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.56%, compared to 18.00% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $19.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.00% over the past 5 years.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 12 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.17% with a share float percentage of 24.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.12 million shares worth more than $28.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 43.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.67 million and represent 30.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 17.96% shares in the company for having 3.33 million shares of worth $11.58 million while later fund manager owns 2.61 million shares of worth $9.09 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 14.11% of company’s outstanding stock.