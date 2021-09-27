Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) swung 0.22%

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.02M, closed the last trade at $4.54 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.22% during that session. The APRE stock price is -582.6% off its 52-week high price of $30.99 and 30.18% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Sporting 0.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the APRE stock price touched $4.54 or saw a rise of 18.78%. Year-to-date, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -7.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have changed 14.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.92% from current levels.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.04%, compared to 7.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.40% and 45.20% for the next quarter.

APRE Dividends

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.05% with a share float percentage of 47.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aprea Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Versant Venture Management, LLC with over 1.26 million shares worth more than $6.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Versant Venture Management, LLC held 5.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.02 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.98 million and represent 4.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $2.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.92 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.