Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.20B, closed the last trade at $111.61 per share which meant it gained $3.48 on the day or 3.22% during that session. The CAR stock price is 2.67% off its 52-week high price of $108.63 and 77.12% above the 52-week low of $25.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $6.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) trade information

Sporting 3.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the CAR stock price touched $111.61 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Avis Budget Group Inc. shares have moved 199.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have changed 22.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $99.14, which means that the shares’ value could drop -12.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $77.00 while the price target rests at a high of $125.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.01% from current levels.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avis Budget Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 317.07%, compared to 15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 431.00% and 613.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 55.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.66 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.40% over the past 5 years.

CAR Dividends

Avis Budget Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.56% with a share float percentage of 106.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avis Budget Group Inc. having a total of 345 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Srs Investment Management, Llc with over 18.43 million shares worth more than $1.44 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Srs Investment Management, Llc held 27.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 9.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $732.47 million and represent 14.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.06% shares in the company for having 3.37 million shares of worth $262.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.39 million shares of worth $108.6 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.