An In-Depth Look At The TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Stock

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 2.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.21B, closed the recent trade at $7.66 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 6.17% during that session. The FTI stock price is -39.69% off its 52-week high price of $10.70 and 47.39% above the 52-week low of $4.03. The 3-month trading volume is 5.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Sporting 6.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the FTI stock price touched $7.66 or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, TechnipFMC plc shares have moved -2.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have changed 8.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.10 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -69.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.48% from the levels at last check today.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TechnipFMC plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -130.00%, compared to 26.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.33 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.27 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $3.68 billion and $3.13 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.60% for the current quarter and 4.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -35.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.90%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next earnings report between October 19 and October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 1.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.93% with a share float percentage of 93.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 448 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 38.82 million shares worth more than $351.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bpifrance SA, with the holding of over 24.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $223.43 million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.54% shares in the company for having 20.44 million shares of worth $185.01 million while later fund manager owns 12.07 million shares of worth $80.01 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.