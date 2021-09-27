An In-Depth Look At Infosys Limited (INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 2.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.37B, closed the recent trade at $22.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -3.04% during that session. The INFY stock price is -5.14% off its 52-week high price of $24.14 and 42.07% above the 52-week low of $13.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Infosys Limited (INFY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 49 have rated it as a Hold, with 30 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Sporting -3.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the INFY stock price touched $22.96 or saw a rise of 3.53%. Year-to-date, Infosys Limited shares have moved 39.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have changed -1.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.6% from the levels at last check today.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Infosys Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.48%, compared to 3.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.91 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 17.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 1.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.51%.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.26% with a share float percentage of 18.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infosys Limited having a total of 661 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 54.34 million shares worth more than $1.02 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, GQG Partners LLC held 1.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 54.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 billion and represent 1.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 17.48 million shares of worth $316.09 million while later fund manager owns 9.15 million shares of worth $193.81 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.