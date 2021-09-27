Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Has Risen 34.30%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 64.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $284.76M, closed the last trade at $15.82 per share which meant it gained $4.04 on the day or 34.30% during that session. The AEHR stock price is 20.67% off its 52-week high price of $12.55 and 92.73% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.54 million shares.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Sporting 34.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the AEHR stock price touched $15.82 or saw a rise of 5.55%. Year-to-date, Aehr Test Systems shares have moved 525.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have changed 154.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -31.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 24.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.15% from current levels.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 553.72% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.12 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 29.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its next earnings report between September 22 and September 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.64% with a share float percentage of 23.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aehr Test Systems having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.9 million shares worth more than $5.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 8.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 1.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.89 million and represent 4.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $1.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $1.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.