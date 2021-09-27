Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) Disappoints Wall Street With 16.81% Stock Price Gain

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $241.58M, closed the last trade at $6.95 per share which meant it gained $1.0 on the day or 16.81% during that session. The ACHL stock price is -172.66% off its 52-week high price of $18.95 and 21.58% above the 52-week low of $5.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 133.48K shares.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

Sporting 16.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the ACHL stock price touched $6.95 or saw a rise of 13.02%. Year-to-date, Achilles Therapeutics plc shares have moved -58.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have changed 6.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.45.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -137.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.20%.

ACHL Dividends

Achilles Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report in October this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.62% with a share float percentage of 46.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Achilles Therapeutics plc having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 2.59 million shares worth more than $42.89 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 26.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 2.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.33 million and represent 23.13% of shares outstanding.