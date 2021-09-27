15.92 Gain Turns Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) has seen 4.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.40M, closed the recent trade at $2.84 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 15.92% during that session. The PHCF stock price is -220.42% off its 52-week high price of $9.10 and 21.83% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10070.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.39K shares.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) trade information

Sporting 15.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 09/24/21 when the PHCF stock price touched $2.84 or saw a rise of 18.86%. Year-to-date, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares have moved 3.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) have changed -27.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 5130.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.10% over the past 6 months.

PHCF Dividends

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.69% with a share float percentage of 2.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 37300.0 shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 17598.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89397.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.