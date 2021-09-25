Year-To-Date, AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX: ACY) Price Has Increase 458.14%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.36% or $6.12. The 52-week high for the ACY share is $53.94, that puts it up 10.1 from that peak though still a striking 97.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $89.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 90400.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 599.36K shares over the past three months.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) trade information

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) registered a 11.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.36% in intraday trading to $60.00 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 66.30%, and it has moved by 60.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3815.17%. The short interest in AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies a decrease of -515.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.75 and $9.75 respectively. As a result, ACY is trading at a premium of 83.75% off the target high and 83.75% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -53.60%. While earnings are projected to return -153.60% in 2021.

ACY Dividends

AeroCentury Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY)’s Major holders

AeroCentury Corp. insiders own 22.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.96%, with the float percentage being 6.41%. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 23500.0 shares (or 1.52% of all shares), a total value of $0.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13489.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 17925.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63633.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13400.0, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.