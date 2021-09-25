What Will Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) Be Like After It Jumps -14.93% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.63% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the FLMN share is $5.39, that puts it down -14.93 from that peak though still a striking 61.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $419.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 325.58K shares over the past three months.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FLMN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) trade information

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) registered a 2.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.63% in intraday trading to $4.69 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.39%, and it has moved by 7.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 99.57%. The short interest in Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) is 0.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.76, which implies an increase of 30.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, FLMN is trading at a discount of -134.54% off the target high and -6.61% off the low.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Falcon Minerals Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) shares have gone up 3.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 360.00% against 27.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 700.00% this quarter and then jump 800.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.92 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.09 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.67 million and $10.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 106.00% and then jump by 96.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -70.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.09% per annum.

FLMN Dividends

Falcon Minerals Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Falcon Minerals Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s Major holders

Falcon Minerals Corporation insiders own 15.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.99%, with the float percentage being 74.86%. Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.44 million shares (or 7.42% of all shares), a total value of $17.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.29 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $5.1 million.