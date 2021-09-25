What To Expect As Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) Delivers An 60.24% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.93% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the VLRS share is $23.58, that puts it down -5.41 from that peak though still a striking 71.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.33. The company’s market capitalization is $2.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 749.33K shares over the past three months.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VLRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) registered a -1.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.09%, and it has moved by 17.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 224.20%. The short interest in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) is 0.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $536.74, which implies an increase of 95.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $436.37 and $624.19 respectively. As a result, VLRS is trading at a discount of -2690.3% off the target high and -1850.69% off the low.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares have gone up 60.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 227.59% against 34.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 156.20% this quarter and then jump 1,000.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 84.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $588.27 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $591.53 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.10%. While earnings are projected to return -261.20% in 2021.

VLRS Dividends

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Major holders

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 8.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.08%, with the float percentage being 59.32%. Indigo Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.94 million shares (or 15.71% of all shares), a total value of $241.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.13 million shares, is of Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 5.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $87.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and U.S. Global Airline ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF owns about 2.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.45 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $34.95 million.