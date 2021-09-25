What To Expect As American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Delivers An -9.57% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the AXL share is $13.06, that puts it down -50.29 from that peak though still a striking 44.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.82. The company’s market capitalization is $958.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. AXL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) registered a -0.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.46% in intraday trading to $8.69 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.58%, and it has moved by -1.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 70.06%. The short interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is 6.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.38, which implies an increase of 23.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, AXL is trading at a discount of -72.61% off the target high and 7.94% off the low.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) shares have gone down -9.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 885.71% against 31.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -76.50% this quarter and then drop -27.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.35 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.41 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.41 billion and $1.44 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.80% and then drop by -2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.50%. While earnings are projected to return -15.00% in 2021.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 28 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.01%, with the float percentage being 95.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.96 million shares (or 16.63% of all shares), a total value of $183.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $121.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.37 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $31.26 million.