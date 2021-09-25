We Just Learned Something New! After Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD)’s 21.74% Gain This Week

During the last session, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.89% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the AEMD share is $12.49, that puts it down -197.38 from that peak though still a striking 69.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.29. The company’s market capitalization is $65.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 million shares over the past three months.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AEMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) registered a -3.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.89% in intraday trading to $4.20 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.74%, and it has moved by 16.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 215.79%. The short interest in Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.67, which implies an increase of 56.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, AEMD is trading at a discount of -161.9% off the target high and -114.29% off the low.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aethlon Medical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) shares have gone up 101.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.62% against 19.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 86.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $210k by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.90%. While earnings are projected to return 65.10% in 2021.

AEMD Dividends

Aethlon Medical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Aethlon Medical Inc. insiders own 2.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.65%, with the float percentage being 17.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.58 million shares (or 3.77% of all shares), a total value of $2.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 61904.0, or about 0.40% of the stock, which is worth about $0.3 million.