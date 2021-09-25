Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) Are Up 41.34%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.55% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the VG share is $16.65, that puts it down -2.59 from that peak though still a striking 41.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.52. The company’s market capitalization is $4.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.03 million shares over the past three months.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) trade information

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) registered a -0.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.55% in intraday trading to $16.23 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.40%, and it has moved by 21.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.36%. The short interest in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) is 19.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.90, which implies an increase of 9.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, VG is trading at a discount of -29.39% off the target high and 13.74% off the low.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vonage Holdings Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) shares have gone up 35.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.76% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.90% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $347.44 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $356.4 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.10%. While earnings are projected to return -82.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

VG Dividends

Vonage Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s Major holders

Vonage Holdings Corp. insiders own 4.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.93%, with the float percentage being 98.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 358 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.46 million shares (or 13.38% of all shares), a total value of $383.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $298.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 11.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $166.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.22 million, or about 4.63% of the stock, which is worth about $132.66 million.