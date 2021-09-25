Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH)

During the last session, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $95.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.75. The 52-week high for the AMEH share is $114.55, that puts it down -19.8 from that peak though still a striking 83.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.21. The company’s market capitalization is $5.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 717.56K shares over the past three months.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMEH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) trade information

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.78% in intraday trading to $95.62 this Friday, 09/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.23%, and it has moved by 32.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 480.22%. The short interest in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) is 1.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $83.50, which implies a decrease of -14.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $92.00 respectively. As a result, AMEH is trading at a premium of 3.79% off the target high and 21.56% off the low.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) shares have gone up 262.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.73% against 19.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $183.55 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $173.13 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $167.3 million and $176.78 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.70% and then drop by -2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.70%. While earnings are projected to return 160.80% in 2021.

AMEH Dividends

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s Major holders

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. insiders own 32.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.26%, with the float percentage being 28.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 161 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.4 million shares (or 9.50% of all shares), a total value of $213.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $109.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.83 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $52.0 million.